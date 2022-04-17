Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) will post $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.88. Tyler Technologies reported earnings of $1.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $7.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.46.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYL traded down $13.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $404.83. 133,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,969. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $430.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.06. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $384.38 and a 1 year high of $557.55.

About Tyler Technologies (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

