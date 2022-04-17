Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Udemy Inc. develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Udemy alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UDMY. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Udemy from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Udemy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.77.

Udemy stock opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. Udemy has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $32.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.70.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $137.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.34 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Udemy will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $819,390,000. Naspers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,541,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,883,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,673,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform allows to access approximately 183,000 courses in 75 languages.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Udemy (UDMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.