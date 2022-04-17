Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the March 15th total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,234,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 244,130 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 152,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

UGP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.15. 1,132,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,813. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.98. Ultrapar Participações has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is 46.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.92.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

