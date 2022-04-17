United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Up 86.2% in March

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 86.2% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of United-Guardian stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. United-Guardian has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in United-Guardian stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of United-Guardian as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

