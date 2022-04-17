Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lowered its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 528.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 389.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.58.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded up $2.18 on Friday, reaching $151.14. 390,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,418. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.23 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.90 and a 200 day moving average of $134.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.77%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

