UREEQA (URQA) Reaches Market Cap of $1.88 Million

UREEQA (URQA) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0680 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges. UREEQA has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $4,391.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UREEQA has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00045906 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.40 or 0.07574408 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,406.48 or 0.99841953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00052242 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

