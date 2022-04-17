USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Short Interest Up 68.8% in March

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the March 15th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in USD Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in USD Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in USD Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in USD Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in USD Partners by 58.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 12,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on USD Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised USD Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised USD Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of USDP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.20. 52,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,102. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82. The company has a market cap of $174.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. USD Partners has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). USD Partners had a return on equity of 133.13% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $28.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that USD Partners will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.121 dividend. This is a boost from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. USD Partners’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

