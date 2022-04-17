V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,781,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,183,000 after acquiring an additional 100,122 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 7.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 46.3% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 115,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 36,430 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 98.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 17,767 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 6.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,243,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VFC stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $56.20. 1,767,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,369. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.70.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VFC. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.95.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

