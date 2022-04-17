Vai (VAI) Reaches Market Cap of $53.66 Million

Vai (VAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Vai has a market capitalization of $53.66 million and $3,239.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai coin can now be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00002347 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00044849 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,984.54 or 0.07506865 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,735.71 or 0.99945389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00049730 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

