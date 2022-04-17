Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,729 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $8,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 13,678 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 590,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,879,000 after acquiring an additional 102,287 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 76,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDE traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.12. 788,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,760. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $112.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.11.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

