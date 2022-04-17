Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,912 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 275.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 405.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth $76,000.

NYSEARCA:VPL traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.37. 869,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,099. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.54 and its 200-day moving average is $77.03. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $69.41 and a twelve month high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

