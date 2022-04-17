Vanilla Network Trading Down 9.2% This Week (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for about $3.64 or 0.00009008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $1,216.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00046147 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.19 or 0.07509362 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40,336.44 or 0.99796510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00052777 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.