VeChain Price Down 7.7% Over Last Week (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. VeChain has a market cap of $3.92 billion and approximately $174.19 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0610 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000091 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00009115 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

