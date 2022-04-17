VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) Short Interest Down 35.8% in March

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the March 15th total of 140,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in VectivBio in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VectivBio by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Canaan Partners XI LLC bought a new stake in VectivBio in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VectivBio by 10,635.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 72,005 shares during the period. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VectivBio by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,592,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VectivBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

VECT opened at $5.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14. VectivBio has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $17.47.

VectivBio Company Profile

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

