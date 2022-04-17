Veil (VEIL) Price Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Veil (VEIL) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Veil has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $107.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Veil has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,655.42 or 0.99972108 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00058538 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.37 or 0.00263112 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.47 or 0.00356649 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00108726 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.18 or 0.00151704 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011789 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004339 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.