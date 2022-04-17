Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.99 Per Share

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ventas in a research note issued on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.99 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VTR. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $60.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.39, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.17. Ventas has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $64.02.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 1,285.81%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 3.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

