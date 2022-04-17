Verge Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 17th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $169.20 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.75 or 0.00275401 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00014896 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000427 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,502,269,188 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

