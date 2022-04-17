Vesper One Day Trading Volume Reaches $79,176.00 (VSP)

Vesper (VSP) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One Vesper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00004031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vesper has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Vesper has a market capitalization of $14.18 million and $79,176.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00045846 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,058.77 or 0.07571163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,442.61 or 1.00104768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00051639 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,706,186 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

