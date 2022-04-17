ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) Short Interest Update

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, an increase of 90.7% from the March 15th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,208,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VDRM stock opened at 0.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.01. ViaDerma has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.06.

ViaDerma Company Profile

ViaDerma, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. It focuses on developing and marketing pharmaceutical products, as well as licensing its technology to companies in the pharmaceutical industry in various therapeutic areas. The company's lead product is Vitastem, a tetracycline-based topical antibiotic used for cuts, scrapes, wounds, infections, burns, acne, psoriasis, eczema, and minor injuries.

