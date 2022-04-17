ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) Short Interest Update

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, an increase of 90.7% from the March 15th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,208,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of VDRM stock opened at 0.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.01. ViaDerma has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.06.
ViaDerma Company Profile (Get Rating)
