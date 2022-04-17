VIMworld (VEED) Price Hits $0.0031 on Top Exchanges

VIMworld (VEED) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. VIMworld has a total market capitalization of $17.44 million and approximately $10,762.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIMworld has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001932 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00045892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

