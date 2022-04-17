Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €113.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($122.83) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DG has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($125.00) price objective on Vinci in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($122.83) price objective on Vinci in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($134.78) target price on Vinci in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($132.61) target price on Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($114.13) target price on Vinci in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €112.94 ($122.77).

Shares of DG stock opened at €89.97 ($97.79) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €93.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of €92.53. Vinci has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($75.59) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($96.52).

VINCI SA engages in the construction business in France. It operates through Concessions, Energy, and Construction segments. The Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; 45 airports worldwide; 3,800 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

