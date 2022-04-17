Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 800 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPLA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 831.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 203.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $2,824,123.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $14,561,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,890 shares of company stock valued at $27,336,818 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.25.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $215.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.09 and a 200-day moving average of $171.72. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.03 and a 12-month high of $216.13.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

About LPL Financial (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

See Also

