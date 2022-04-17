Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.15 Million Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Kohl’s by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Kohl’s by 91.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Shares of KSS opened at $61.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.15%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

