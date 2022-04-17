Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.20 Million Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $596,000.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.33.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $265.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.58. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.87 and a fifty-two week high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 942.00% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.