Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.32 Million Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 262.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 296.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 20,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 30.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after buying an additional 28,093 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 57,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGP. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.44.

Shares of EGP opened at $199.15 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.69 and a 1 year high of $229.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.66 and a 200-day moving average of $198.83.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The company had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 113.11%.

About EastGroup Properties (Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.