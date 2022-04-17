Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 466.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.60.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $153.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.44. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.43 and a 52 week high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.86 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 34.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $4,669,676.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $43,755.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

