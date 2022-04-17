Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases Shares of 64,800 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 248.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.10.

PLTR stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average of $17.40. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $465,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $438,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,373 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.