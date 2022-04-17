Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 2,000 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of M/I Homes worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 0.7% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 32,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 8.0% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 81.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MHO. Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M/I Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE MHO opened at $43.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.53. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.50 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

