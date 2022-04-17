Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 4,800 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.11% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,567,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,390,000 after purchasing an additional 68,133 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 534,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,724,000 after purchasing an additional 17,973 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 330,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after purchasing an additional 21,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

CHCT opened at $41.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average of $44.38. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.49%.

About Community Healthcare Trust (Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.