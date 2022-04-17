Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 51,300 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 11.3% during the third quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 13,213,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,088,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,655,000 after acquiring an additional 52,174 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,538,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alkermes by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,764,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,254,000 after purchasing an additional 72,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Alkermes by 16.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,072,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,924,000 after purchasing an additional 290,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $296,699.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $281,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,549,670.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,289 shares of company stock worth $929,141 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

