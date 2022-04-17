Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 61,900 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 7.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 13.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of HTLD opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

