Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Autoliv by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. 53.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.31.

In other news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv stock opened at $72.72 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.52.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.51%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

