Voice Assist (OTCMKTS:VSST) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Voice Assist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSST – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. Voice Assist shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

Get Voice Assist alerts:

Voice Assist Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VSST)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voice Assist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voice Assist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.