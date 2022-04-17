Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

VNNVF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vonovia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Vonovia from €53.00 ($57.61) to €52.00 ($56.52) in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Get Vonovia alerts:

OTCMKTS:VNNVF traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242. Vonovia has a twelve month low of $41.38 and a twelve month high of $72.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.31.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.