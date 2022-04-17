VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VYNE Therapeutics Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics for dermatology. The company’s product pipeline consist FMX103 and FCD105 which are in clinical stage. VYNE Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 18th.

NASDAQ VYNE opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.96.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.98% and a negative return on equity of 106.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 20.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,921,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 29,076 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.

