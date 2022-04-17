W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Short Interest Down 27.9% in March

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.28.

NYSE WRB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,454,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,026. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $68.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.0867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 52.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 457,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,022,000 after acquiring an additional 157,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,859,000 after acquiring an additional 20,999 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 15.8% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 10,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

