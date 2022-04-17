Warburg Research Analysts Give Varta (ETR:VAR1) a €110.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($119.57) target price on Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($122.83) price target on Varta in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a €74.00 ($80.43) target price on Varta in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($114.13) target price on Varta in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varta presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €94.33 ($102.54).

Shares of VAR1 opened at €86.96 ($94.52) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €91.04 and its 200 day moving average price is €105.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.81. Varta has a 1-year low of €78.50 ($85.33) and a 1-year high of €165.90 ($180.33). The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

