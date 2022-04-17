WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $103.19. The company had a trading volume of 960,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,928. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $105.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

