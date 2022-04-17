Wedbush Increases Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target to $160.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $146.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on QLYS. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.33.

Get Qualys alerts:

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $147.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 82.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.78. Qualys has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $150.10.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Qualys had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,146,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $1,078,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,100 shares of company stock worth $5,184,097 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $30,263,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 278.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,981,000 after purchasing an additional 203,699 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 347,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after purchasing an additional 185,141 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 232,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,875,000 after purchasing an additional 162,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,285,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualys (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.