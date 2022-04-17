Wedbush Increases Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target to $160.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $146.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on QLYS. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.33.
NASDAQ QLYS opened at $147.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 82.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.78. Qualys has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $150.10.
In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,146,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $1,078,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,100 shares of company stock worth $5,184,097 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $30,263,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 278.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,981,000 after purchasing an additional 203,699 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 347,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after purchasing an additional 185,141 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 232,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,875,000 after purchasing an additional 162,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,285,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Qualys (Get Rating)
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
