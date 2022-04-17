West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Position Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $15,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WST opened at $381.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $392.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.58. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.06. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.16 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

