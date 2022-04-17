Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Lowered to $136.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $136.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.22.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of WING opened at $101.92 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $101.62 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.43.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 47.55%.

In other news, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total transaction of $120,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $101,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 641.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth $181,000.

Wingstop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.