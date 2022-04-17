WOO Network (WOO) Market Cap Tops $499.10 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. WOO Network has a total market cap of $499.10 million and approximately $19.11 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOO Network coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WOO Network has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,989,743,330 coins and its circulating supply is 1,018,292,001 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

WOO Network Coin Trading

