Woodcoin (LOG) Market Capitalization Tops $5.56 Million

Woodcoin (LOG) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001711 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $5.56 million and approximately $6,349.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,439.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,049.90 or 0.07541944 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.88 or 0.00281606 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $347.27 or 0.00858753 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014348 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00093403 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.52 or 0.00589817 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006894 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.50 or 0.00357320 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.