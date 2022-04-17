World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,966,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 227,693 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 3.11% of World Fuel Services worth $52,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,356,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INT. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

INT stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $26.53. The company had a trading volume of 445,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,096. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average is $28.02. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.10.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

