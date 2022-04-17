World Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $33.00 (WORLD)

World Token (WORLD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. World Token has a market capitalization of $730,763.30 and $33.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, World Token has traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00044698 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,985.67 or 0.07526935 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,664.09 or 0.99993970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00049553 BTC.

World Token Profile

World Token launched on January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,746,877 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

