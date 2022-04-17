Xend Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $616,913.00 (XEND)

Xend Finance (XEND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Over the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One Xend Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0778 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges. Xend Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.78 million and approximately $616,913.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,160,249 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xend Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xend Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

