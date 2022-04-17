Xiotri (XIOT) Market Cap Hits $302,492.64

Xiotri (XIOT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 17th. One Xiotri coin can now be purchased for about $68.47 or 0.00169428 BTC on popular exchanges. Xiotri has a market cap of $302,492.64 and $261.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Xiotri has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Xiotri

XIOT is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. Xiotri’s official website is xiotri.finance . Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Xiotri Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xiotri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xiotri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

