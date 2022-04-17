XSGD (XSGD) Reaches Market Cap of $156.83 Million

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. XSGD has a market capitalization of $156.83 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One XSGD coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 221,557,154 coins and its circulating supply is 212,902,228 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

