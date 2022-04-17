XYO (XYO) Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

XYO (XYO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One XYO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XYO has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $224.59 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About XYO

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official website for XYO is xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

