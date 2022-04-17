yAxis (YAXIS) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

yAxis (YAXIS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. One yAxis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC on exchanges. yAxis has a market capitalization of $120,958.61 and $588.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, yAxis has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00046147 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.19 or 0.07509362 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40,336.44 or 0.99796510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00052777 BTC.

yAxis Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io . The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling yAxis

